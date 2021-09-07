Projects for vendors yet to kick off

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The implementation of the much-hyped Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, continue to drag on in the state capital. Apart from issuing a few ID cards, the corporation has done nothing to implement the Act, which aims to regulate street vendors in public areas and protecting them against unlawful eviction.

SEWA Union state committee member Seeta Dasan said the pandemic has adversely affected street vendors and many vending zones are not functional. “The authorities launched the distribution of ID cards during the previous council. Around 2,800 traders were identified for the purpose then. However, only a few cards were issued during the first phase. Multiple surveys were held in recent years to find out the beneficiaries but nothing has happened on the ground.

The civic body hasn’t been doing any activities based on the Street Vendors Act,” said Seeta Dasan, who is also a member of the Town Vending Committee. She said several decisions were taken in the previous town vending committee meetings. “There were plans to start weekly street markets and markets under flyovers and other locations. But nothing was executed,” she said.