‘Vathilpadi’ service in Capital to be piloted in Kattakada constituency

Project to be launched on Sept 15 | 38 panchayats in state to benefit in first phase

Published: 07th September 2021 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s doorstep service scheme, Vathilpadi, will be launched first in the Kattakada constituency in the district under the first phase. The project -- which is part of the government’s 100-day action plan -- will be launched statewide on September 15 with 38 panchayats across the state benefitting in the first phase.

The doorstep service aims to provide government services and life-saving medicines to people with disabilities caused by serious illness, extreme poverty or old age, and also to those who are unable to avail of basic government services in a timely manner due to ignorance and other problems. Under the Kattakada constituency, the scheme will be implemented in the panchayats of Kattakada, Malayinkeezhu, Maranalloor, Pallichal, Vilappil and Vilavoorkal. In the first phase, services such as mustering, life certificate, applications for social security pension and assistance from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, and the provision of life-saving medicines will be offered. 

The list of beneficiaries of the scheme is being prepared with the help of Asha workers under the leadership of the social justice department. Three volunteers from each ward are registered on the volunteer portal. 

They will be trained online under the supervision of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration. The details of the volunteers selected through interviews will be published in the respective local bodies.
A district-level committee meeting for the project was convened at the Collectorate Conference Hall, with Collector Navjot Khosa presiding over the meeting. I B Satheesh, MLA, District Development Commissioner Vinay Goyal, Panchayat Deputy Director Thresyamma Antony, panchayat presidents and secretaries and the district-level committee members of the doorstep service attended the meeting.
While the collector explained the details, MLA Satheesh said the volunteers selected should be service-minded and the list of beneficiaries of the scheme should be transparent. The project is being implemented jointly by the social justice department and the directorate of social volunteers under the auspices of the local self-government department.

AIM OF THE PROJECT
The doorstep service aims to provide government services and life-saving medicines to people with disabilities caused by serious illness, extreme poverty or old age.

