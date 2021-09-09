New sewage plant at MCH becomes operational Thursday

Shainu Mohan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rs 14.3-crore sewage treatment plant (STP) being implemented at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, jointly by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), AMRUT and city corporation will become operational on Thursday. The project is expected to meet the entire requirement of the MCH campus — which houses multiple premium healthcare institutions — for the next 50 years.

Earlier, there have been widespread complaints by local residents as the campus lacked full proof sewage treatment mechanism. The sewage from the campus used to leak into drains and caused pollution.

The project is expected to benefit about 77,000 people. An official of KWA told TNIE that the STP is a first-of-its-kind project in the state. “There have been many complaints on septage leakage from the campus and local residents have been raising the issue. We launched the project two years back and the plan was to complete it within 12 months. Due to the pandemic outbreak, the project got delayed a little,” said the official.

Currently, the entire sewage waste — including discharges from labs, liquid waste from operation theatres, laundry and other wastewater — is collected in two wells. From there, the sewage is pumped to Kannamoola pumping station and then it’s pumped to Muttathara sewage farm. However, the collection wells at the campus have suffered damages. The sewage overflow has caused pollution in and around the campus and the public has been protesting because of this.

The new STP functions based on MBBR (moving bed bio-reactor technology) and is being implemented by SaiNath EnviroTech. “The agency will operate and maintain the facility for the next 10 years,” said the official. The project is part of the corporation’s sewage network expansion. “The treated water will be used for watering the gardens, operating AC chiller units etc. The slurry generated can be used as manure. The project is being implemented complying with all existing guidelines by the centre and state pollution control boards,” the official added.

