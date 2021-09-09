STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

New sewage plant at MCH becomes operational Thursday

Earlier, there have been widespread complaints by local residents as the campus lacked full proof sewage treatment mechanism.

Published: 09th September 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

The new STP plant at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rs 14.3-crore sewage treatment plant (STP) being implemented at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, jointly by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), AMRUT and city corporation will become operational on Thursday. The project is expected to meet the entire requirement of the MCH campus — which houses multiple premium healthcare institutions — for the next 50 years. 

Earlier, there have been widespread complaints by local residents as the campus lacked full proof sewage treatment mechanism. The sewage from the campus used to leak into drains and caused pollution.
The project is expected to benefit about 77,000 people. An official of KWA told TNIE that the STP is a first-of-its-kind project in the state. “There have been many complaints on septage leakage from the campus and local residents have been raising the issue. We launched the project two years back and the plan was to complete it within 12 months. Due to the pandemic outbreak, the project got delayed a little,” said the official.

Currently, the entire sewage waste — including discharges from labs, liquid waste from operation theatres, laundry and other wastewater — is collected in two wells. From there, the sewage is pumped to Kannamoola pumping station and then it’s pumped to Muttathara sewage farm. However, the collection wells at the campus have suffered damages. The sewage overflow has caused pollution in and around the campus and the public has been protesting because of this. 

The new STP functions based on MBBR (moving bed bio-reactor technology) and is being implemented by SaiNath EnviroTech. “The agency will operate and maintain the facility for the next 10 years,” said the official. The project is part of the corporation’s sewage network expansion. “The treated water will be used for watering the gardens, operating AC chiller units etc. The slurry generated can be used as manure. The project is being implemented complying with all existing guidelines by the centre and state pollution control boards,” the official added.

what’s new?
It is expected to benefit about 77,000 people
Functions based on moving bed bio-reactor technology
Treated water will be used for watering gardens, operating AC chiller units etc
The slurry generated can be used as manure

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sewage plant
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp