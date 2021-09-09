STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sainik School Kazhakootam opens doors to girl students for first time

The first batch of 10 girl students joined the Sainik School, Kazhakootam on Wednesday. Seven of them are from Kerala and two hail from Bihar while one is from UP.

Published: 09th September 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sainik School principal Colonel Dhirendra Kumar interacting with the first batch of girls at Kazhakootam in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first batch of 10 girl students joined the Sainik School, Kazhakootam on Wednesday. Seven of them are from Kerala and two hail from Bihar while one is from UP. Col Dhirendra Kumar, the new principal of the school, convened a special school assembly to usher in the new students. Until Wednesday, ever since the foundation stone of the only Sainik School in the state had been laid in 1962, the elite institution remained out of bounds for girl students. 

The first-ever batch of girls was admitted after clearing the All-India Sainik School Entrance Examination 2021. Col Dhirendra Kumar addressed the cadets and conveyed his wishes on their academic success and comfortable stay. Over the past year, the school’s infrastructure was upgraded significantly to receive the girl cadets.

The renovated temporary accommodation for the girl cadets and dormitory are nearing completion. 
Admission of girl cadets to Sainik Schools was successfully experimented by the Sainik School Society in Mizoram  during the 2018-19 academic year. Following this, the various other states began to admit girls to their respective Sainik schools . 

The Centre’s aim was to promote the spirit among girls to join armed forces, thereby endorsing women’s empowerment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 75th Independence Day speech announced that  from the current academic year, all the 33 Sainik Schools will throw open their doors to girl cadets. 

Based on this, 10 per cent of the total seats at all Sainik Schools will be reserved for girls during the intake every year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sainik School Kazhakootam girl students
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp