STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Fire and Rescue ops get scuba assist

We are often associated with death and bad news as we find bodies in deep waters without delay.

Published: 10th September 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Scuba divers of Kerala Fire and Rescue Services dept training in the Periyar River near Thadikkadavu Bridge in Aluva | A Sanesh

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala fire and rescue services dept is training a team of scuba divers from across the state to enhance rescue operations. Since most districts in the state are flood-prone, the initiative aims to save maximum lives during catastrophes. Divers say the risks involved are high in this underappreciated profession that saves lives and even solves crimes many times

We are often associated with death and bad news as we find bodies in deep waters without delay. I don’t think people know about the struggles we face while on life-threatening assignments,” says Vinod Kumar M A, an officer who trains hundreds of fire and rescue officers in scuba diving under the Institute for Advanced Training in Water Rescue (IATWR) across the state. Scuba diving was introduced as a modernisation measure in the force in 2010, with minimal resources. It is now being developed as a rescue method across the state, with district teams coordinating rescue operations.

“Before the scuba diving wing was formed, we used to search deep waters with the help of a grapnel during accidents,” he said. The wing started its training sessions at Mattancherry and Kothamangalam with just six scuba diving sets.

“Currently, we are offering two diving courses to those recruited to the wing — basic open water and advanced open water. Basic open water is for freshers to improve their diving proficiency in 21 days. Advanced open water diving will cover diving up to 40 metres deep for rescue operations,” said the officer. The wing also aims to train civil defence volunteers in scuba diving.

“As there is a high probability of natural calamities in future, IATWR is looking to train civil defence officers and the public. We are also conducting swimming sessions for children and awareness programmes about water accidents,” he said. 

Learning from the flood
IATWR was conceived as a special wing under the department of fire and rescue services, Kerala, after the consecutive floods in 2018 and 2019. “IATWR trainers have completed the scuba diving course from the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI). A total of 125 officers have passed the advanced open water diving course over the past few years. We have one trained scuba diver in all states now. Apart from this, our job also demands searching for dead bodies or evidence and even appearing before the court to provide statements,” said IATWR assistant station officer P A Joshi.

The job also comes with other challenges. “There are times when we have to cease the search for bodies. This breaks the heart of families who wait eagerly. Recently, a 36-year-old woman killed her newborn by throwing it into a quarry pond at Thiruvaniyoor in Ernakulam. In certain cases, it takes days to recover the body. By that time, it would be decayed. Such images stay with us for a long time,” said an officer.

POTHENCODE INCIDENT
Compressed nitrogen can be quite toxic to divers. “Inhaling compressed nitrogen continuously under water has a hallucinating effect on our bodies. It’s referred to as the ‘Martini effect’. When this happens, if the diver is deeper than 40 metres in water, rescue becomes difficult. Even if rescued, it will take months of medication to cure the impact. While diving back to back, a diver is required to rest at least for an hour in between. But sometimes, when the work demands it, we make more than five trips continuously, risking a high nitrogen level in our body,” said the official.

Ratheesh Kumar, a fire and rescue officer from Vizhinjam station, experienced this risk first hand in June 2021 at a scuba diving camp organised in a 15-metre-deep quarry pond at Pothencode in Thiruvananthapuram. His high nitrogen levels caused decompression sickness, nearly paralysing Ratheesh. He was taken to SP Fort Hospital in partial coma. His limbs were weak and he was unable to speak. “While under water, a diver must ascend slowly, reducing his or her nitrogen intake. Ratheesh ascended quickly while his body still had a high level of nitrogen in it. This created pain in his joints and blocked his nerve cells, sabotaging his body in a matter of minutes. We rushed him to the hospital where he underwent hyperbaric oxygen therapy,” said the official.

Need for better facilities
Despite working sincerely even in the face of disasters, the officers are provided only basic facilities. The biggest irony is that none of them has state-sponsored insurance. “Divers even struggle with waterborne diseases and are constantly at the risk of developing respiratory disorders due to nitrogen inhalation,” said IATWR assistant station officer P A Joshi. There is no counselling facility either, though they deal with traumatic situations almost daily. “We help out each other after every mission because it takes a toll on your mental health. But scientific counselling is vital for us, without it, we just bottle up the traumatic experiences and move on to the next assignment,” said Vinod Kumar M A, trainer. The officers also want communication systems that can be used underwater, which they believe would be more efficient than hand signs.

the beginning
Scuba diving was introduced as a modernisation measure in the force in 2010, with minimal resources. It is now being developed as a rescue method across the state, with district teams coordinating rescue operations.

all the help we need
The Institute for Advanced Training in Water Rescue (IATWR) was conceived as a special wing under the department of fire and rescue services, after the floods in 2018 and 2019. A total of 125 officers have passed the advanced open water diving course from the institute.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
scuba divers Kerala
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp