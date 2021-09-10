Medical college teachers to hold ‘e-protest’ on Saturday against pay revision delay

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Doctors teaching in government medical colleges have decided to observe September 11 as a ‘day of betrayal’ to protest against the delay in salary revision. On the day, they will take to social media to hold an ‘e-protest’ against the government’s apathy.

“The pay revision for medical college teachers was sanctioned in September 11, 2020 after a four-year delay. However, most of the teachers are yet to get the revised salary slip,” said Binoy S, state president of Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA).

He alleged the government had also not heeded their demand to rectify the anomalies in the revised pay structure of entry cadre doctors. “We will hold more protests is our demands are not considered,” he said. KGMCTA members had boycotted some duties in March as well. The doctors have been at loggerheads with the government over salary dues since 2016 and for not rectifying the anomalies in the salary structure of entry cadre doctors. The anomalies had led to a deficit of `11,000 to `18,000 in salaries for those who joined after 2016. Doctors in other government hospitals had also staged protests raising similar demands on August 31.