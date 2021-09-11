CPI state council meet also criticises D Raja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI state council on Friday witnessed severe criticism of party general secretary D Raja for backing senior leader Annie Raja, who had flayed the Kerala Police. The state executive meet on Thursday had also witnessed criticism of the general secretary for his statement supporting Annie Raja, despite the national executive turning down the latter’s remarks.

CPI women leaders at the state council too felt that Annie Raja should have consulted the state unit before making such remarks. Though Annie Raja’s statement was not against the state government, it created such an impression. Later, the national executive observed that the remarks were not in line with party norms. Even after that, D Raja justified the same, said the leaders.

CPI national leader Annie Raja had recently criticised the state police over increasing incidents of atrocities against women. The CPI state unit had written to the national leadership, terming it a violation of party norms. The national executive observed that Annie Raja’s remarks were not in line with party norms. However, D Raja later made remarks supporting Annie’s statement.