STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KC(M) entry into LDF front didn’t help in major way in polls: CPI

On being asked whether KC(M) benefited from joining hands with the LDF, Kanam said “Naturally they must have benefited.

Published: 12th September 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the CPM is of the view that the Kerala Congress’ entry to LDF has benefited the front in the recent assembly polls, CPI has observed that the entry of new parties didn’t make much gain to the LDF. The CPM was of the view that the KC(M) and LJD shifting base from UDF to LDF prior to the polls had created a major impact on the polls. However the CPI made it clear that it doesn’t share the same view. Briefing the decisions at the CPI state council which reviewed the LDF’s electoral performance, CPI state chief Kanam said though the UDF had weakened, it didn’t convert into an LDF gain. 

“There was only a minimal increase in the Left front’s vote share. Even that need not be due to the new parties. It could be a result of the Left government’s pro-people policies and major initiatives to keep the secular framework intact,” said Kanam. Responding to repeated questions in this regard, Kanam said the entry of the new parties couldn’t make the expected kind of growth in Left’s vote share.

On being asked whether KC(M) benefited from joining hands with the LDF, Kanam said “Naturally they must have benefited. It was able to weaken the UDF front.” Kanam reminded his Left colleagues that though UDF is weakened, Congress and BJP are still active in state politics. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI Kerala Congress CPM LDF
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp