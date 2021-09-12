KC(M) entry into LDF front didn’t help in major way in polls: CPI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the CPM is of the view that the Kerala Congress’ entry to LDF has benefited the front in the recent assembly polls, CPI has observed that the entry of new parties didn’t make much gain to the LDF. The CPM was of the view that the KC(M) and LJD shifting base from UDF to LDF prior to the polls had created a major impact on the polls. However the CPI made it clear that it doesn’t share the same view. Briefing the decisions at the CPI state council which reviewed the LDF’s electoral performance, CPI state chief Kanam said though the UDF had weakened, it didn’t convert into an LDF gain.

“There was only a minimal increase in the Left front’s vote share. Even that need not be due to the new parties. It could be a result of the Left government’s pro-people policies and major initiatives to keep the secular framework intact,” said Kanam. Responding to repeated questions in this regard, Kanam said the entry of the new parties couldn’t make the expected kind of growth in Left’s vote share.

On being asked whether KC(M) benefited from joining hands with the LDF, Kanam said “Naturally they must have benefited. It was able to weaken the UDF front.” Kanam reminded his Left colleagues that though UDF is weakened, Congress and BJP are still active in state politics.