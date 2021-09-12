Narcotic jihad: Sobha Surendran demands judicial investigation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP national executive member Sobha Surendran has demanded a judicial probe into the allegation by Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt accusing a section of the Muslim community of targeting Christians through ‘love jihad’ and ‘narcotic jihad’.

Sobha Surendran demanded that a judicial probe headed by a sitting judge was needed to allay the concerns of the people in the wake of the Bishop’s statement.

She noted that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has rejected with contempt the claim of the Bishop even though girls from Kerala were being taken to Syria and Afghanistan for terrorist activities. This proves the state home department was a total failure.