Corporation takes steps to install streetlights on NH66 from Kazhakootam to Kovalam

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Motorists who use the NH66 bypass from Kazhakootam to Kovalam at night can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the city corporation has initiated steps to install streetlights on the stretch. Recently, in a meeting with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities, the corporation officials proposed to invite an Expression of Interest (EOI) from private agencies for installing and maintaining street lights along the bypass median.

The stretch, which was opened to the public three years ago, had become an hub of accidents and anti-social elements. Technopark employees and local residents on both sides of the highway have been demanding authorities to install streetlights on the stretch for long. Most of the techies stay at apartments and houses between Kazhakootam and Venpalavattom.

Once the project gets the NHAI approval, the funds for operating the street lights will be generated through the small advertisement hoardings which will be installed on the streetlight poles. Though there are restrictions in fixing advertisement boards on streetlights along the national highways, the NHAI officials have decided to approach the headquarters seeking a nod for the proposal, said Mayor S Arya Rajendran who attended the meeting.

“We convened the meeting to discuss setting up traffic signals at six junctions along the bypass to reduce accidents. Keltron officials were also invited to the meeting. The NHAI officials agreed to our proposal to invite EOI from private agencies for the maintenance of street lights. However, we require the nod from the NHAI headquarters. Once it is approved, we will move ahead with the EOI,” she said.

According to P Pradeep, NHAI project director, hoardings are not permitted on streetlights along national highways. “However, we will discuss the proposal with the top management,” Pradeep said. Till recently, the NHAI and the city corporation had been passing the buck on installation of the street lights. While NHAI said the Kazhakootam to Kovalam stretch came under the city corporation limits, the civic body had maintained that the NHAI was responsible.

The NHAI had recently installed street lights at the Chackai flyover, near the toll plaza at Thiruvallam. The NHAI has also proposed to set up streetlights on the 2.1-kilometre elevated highway which is still under construction at Kazhakootam.

Funds to be obtained from ad hoardings

