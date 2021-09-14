STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man drowns in sea while taking selfie

A 36-year-old man drowned in sea off Azhimala beach on Monday afternoon after he fell off the rocks while taking a selfie.  

Drowning

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 36-year-old man drowned in sea off Azhimala beach on Monday afternoon after he fell off the rocks while taking a selfie.  The deceased is Jayan, a native of Thiruvallam. Vizhinjam coastal police said Jayan and three of his friends arrived at the beach by noon. They were returning from Arumanoor after a function.

While the friends chose to remain at the beach, Jayan climbed the slippery rocks to take a selfie.While he was busy clicking photos, he was swept away by a huge wave.  The spot is an accident-prone zone as several people have either been washed away by the waves or fell from the slippery rocks resulting in casualties.

Coastal police sources said the sea was very rough and the friends could do nothing to pull back Jayan. “The sea was so rough that we could not approach the spot in our vessel. Finally, the coastal wardens had to enter the sea from the beach to recover the body,” the sources added.

