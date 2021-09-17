Corp to launch campaign to curb single-use plastic

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a long gap, the corporation is gearing up to launch a three-month-long campaign to curb the use of single-use plastic and disposables. Ever since the pandemic outbreak, the usage of the items has increased exponentially.

The Union Ministry for Environment has issued strict orders banning plastic carry bags with thickness below 75 microns from October. Close on the heels of the direction and spurred by the mounting plastic waste, the civic body is busy chalking out a comprehensive action plan to root out the environmental menace.

A senior official of the corporation said the civic body has decided to impose restrictions on the use of plastic carry bags by this month-end. “We had put on hold our efforts to restrict the use of single-use plastic products during the pandemic. However, now we have decided to launch a three-month-long aggressive campaign to restrict these items in a phased manner.

The restriction on dine-in services and implementation of takeaways at restaurants directly affected the rise in the use of plastic carry bags. If the dine-in services resume from Saturday, the generation of single-use plastic would reduce at least by 20 per cent,” said the official.

The campaign plans to sensitise the public on the importance of rejecting single-use plastic and how these products adversely affect the environment. “We have been implementing the ban on plastic carry bags since 2016. But recently, the usage has spiked. We are planning to introduce gradual restrictions on all plastic products. We are planning to conduct exhibitions of alternative products and organise street dramas to sensitise the public,” said the official. The official said the action plan would be ready within a couple of days.

As per estimates, around 633 tonnes of plastic waste is generated in the state per day and 18.5gm plastic is generated per person every day. In Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, 21 tonnes of the total 353 tonnes of solid waste generated is plastic. In January 2020, the Kerala government has introduced an order banning these items. However, the pandemic derailed the efforts of the local body to implement the order.

War against Plastics

