Yathra Fuels meant to help KSRTC: KN Balagopal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC is making sincere attempts to overcome the financial crisis through novel ventures like retail fuel outlets, said finance minister KN Balagopal on Thursday.

According to him, the government’s policy is to support the public sector despite the financial difficulties. He was speaking during the inauguration of ‘KSRTC Yathra Fuels’, the first retail outlet at East Fort in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Tourism minister P A Mohammed Riyas inaugurated the second outlet in Kozhikode on Thursday. In the first phase six more outlets will be opened at Cherthala, Munnar, Muvattupuzha, Chalakkudi, Chadayamangalam and Kilimanoor in the next two days.

“KSRTC will get Rs 3 crore per month by operating 75 fuel pumps for the public in the depots. Apart from the first eight outlets, we will also add seven more outlets,” said transport minister Antony Raju. According to him, the initiative will help create jobs for 1,000 persons. Education minister V Sivankutty initiated the first sale at the function. The outlets are opened in association with central public sector oil companies. To begin with the outlets offer petrol and diesel.