Nod to start land takeover for proposed greenfield highway

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposed greenfield national highway parallel to MC Road (SH-1 and NH 183) connecting the capital city to Angamaly via Kottarakkara and Kottayam as part of the Bharat Mala Pariyojana moves a step closer with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) publishing the preliminary notification for starting land acquisition in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

The 3(a) notification was issued in the Gazette on Tuesday. However, the notification for other four districts - Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam - is pending following delay in getting concurrence from the state government.

Ninety-five per cent of the survey in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts has been completed, ahead of the next stage - 3(A) notification for Thiruvananthapuram district - is getting ready. Earlier, the preliminary proceeding for the 257-km highway began with the notification of fixing Competent Authority Land Acquisition (CALA). A special deputy collector (land acquisition) has been appointed for each district where the proposed highway passes through.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the portions of land under Nedumangad taluk will be acquired. They fall under the villages of Vamanapuram, Kallara, Pangode, Palode, Kurupuzha, Panavoor, Pullampara, Anad, Uzhamalackal, Aruvikkara, Karakulam, Nedumangad and Karuppur.

In Kollam district, the land will be acquired in three taluks of Pathanapuram, Kottarakkara and Punalur - two villages of Pidavoor and Pathanapuram under Pathanapuram taluk, Melila, Chakkuvarakkal, Vettikkavala, Kottukkal, Itiva, Kadakkal, Kummil, Mancode and Chithara villages under Kottarakkara taluk; and Valacode, Karavaloor, Anchal, Eroor and Alayamon villages of Punalur taluk.

“The draft 3(A) notification for Thiruvananthapuram district is ready. The topographic surveys in both districts are nearing completion. Once the survey is completed, we will issue 3(A) notification and the revenue department will initiate acquisition proceedings,” said P Pradeep, NHAI project director.

Authorities envision the highway as a greenfield road with reduced evictions and displacement of people.

Preliminary stages

3(a) notification: Preliminary notification issued by NHAI for starting land acquisition proceedings. It notifies the places to be acquired.

3(A): The detailed notification for identifying the places {hectares of land) to be acquired as per the alignment of the stretch