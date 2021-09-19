Murder convict who escaped from Central prison surrenders in court

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 48-year-old murder convict who escaped from Poojappura central prison 10 days ago surrendered before the Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Saturday. Jahir Hussain, a native of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, was sentenced to life imprisonment and had been lodged in prison since 2017. Hussain was accompanied by his wife and son in court. He appeared around 11.30 am before a magistrate and informed the court that he was surrendering.

The court initiated the proceedings and informed the Poojappura police to take further action. He was shifted to a special cell in the central jail. Sources said he told the court that he was desperate to see his wife and son and hence he had escaped.

The Poojappura police said he escaped to Tirunelveli to meet his family and later decided to surrender in court. For the past 10 days, the police were on the lookout for him and a team of police officers went to Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli in search of him. However, they could not trace him.

Hussain escaped from the prison after he was deployed on laundry duty on September 7. The power laundry unit is situated outside the prison wall and Jahir surreptitiously fled from the place without being noticed by the prison officials on duty around 8am. He was serving a life sentence in a murder case registered by the Thiruvananthapuram police in 2017. Hussian was in the good books of the prison officials and hence he was assigned on duty outside the prison. The police said he got into an autorickshaw and landed near Thycaud. Then, he walked towards Central railway station at Thampanoor and boarded a train heading to Tamil Nadu.