STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Shankumukham-airport road to be restored in 4 months: Antony Raju

Work on new road with diaphragm walls had already received administrative sanction

Published: 19th September 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

NH national highway

Express Illustratiom NHAI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Shankumukham-domestic airport road, left dilapidated for many months due to frequent sea erosion, will be restored into normal state, said Transport Minister Antony Raju. The minister said the road will be opened to traffic within four months and a 330-metre stretch of the road will be protected using diaphragm walls. 

“The road will be readied so as to ensure that the road will not be damaged anymore in these attacks in the future. The vulnerable part of the road will be strengthened with erecting strong protection walls. Now, the weather condition is also available and hence  the works are progressing fast,” he told media persons. Antony also added that there is a negative campaign circulaed on social media with the use of pictures of air passengers walking on the road with luggage to reach the domestic airport. “ There are alternate ways to reach the domestic airport. There are also signages on the road to direct the passengers,” he said. 

The minister was accompanied by PWD engineers and other officials. He also spoke with local fisher families whose livelihoods are constantly threatened by sea erosion.  The connectivity from the airport to the city was closed to traffic with barricades. Air passengers heading for the airport had to stop near the barricades, cover the remaining distance on foot with only a narrow portion of the road remaining. 

In the first few weeks of monsoon every year, the storm surge intensifies along the coastline from Shankumukham to Kovalam damaging the coastline and beach road here. The authorities often have to divert vehicles coming to the domestic terminal of the airport when the beach road near Shankumukham gets damaged due to sea erosion. local residents and taxi drivers who are aware of this situation prefer the Vallakadavu route and enter the city through NH66 bypass at Enchakkal. The PWD recently received administrative sanction to restore the stretch by constructing a diaphragm wall, which can sustain high-intensity waves, with the help of the Central Road Research Institute for Rs 4.29 crore. According to PWD officials, the work was awarded to ULCCS  in August 2020. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp