‘Hill highway project to give a fillip to economy’: Kerala Minister

P A Mohamed Riyas was speaking after inaugurating the Peringammala-Koppam road, part of the hilly highway on Sunday.

Published: 20th September 2021 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Once the hill highway is completed, it will open up huge development potential in state’s hilly region, boosting the economy to a great extent, PWD minister P A Mohamed Riyas has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Peringammala-Koppam road, part of the hilly highway on Sunday. The minister said steps have been intensified to complete the public work at various parts of the state on time. 

“The government will oppose those who work against infrastructure development. The construction of the hill highway will also boost to the tourism sector,” he said.

The Peringammala-Koppam road passes through Vamanapuram and Aruvikkara constituencies. Constructed with KIIFB’s financial assistance, the 9.45-km-long road will be 12 metres wide.

The ceremony was held at Najran Auditorium in Tennur. MLA D K Murali, presided over the function. MLA G Stephen was the chief guest. 

