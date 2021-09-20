STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital receives 100-bed ICU facility to gear up for third wave

The beds will also cater to the paediatric patients from the SAT Hospital in the MCH compound, if there is a surge of patients there, said health minister Veena George.

Published: 20th September 2021 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 06:49 AM

One of the two ICU wards set up at the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The health department has set up two ICUs with 100 beds and 17 ventilators in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital as part of the preparations for a possible third wave of Covid.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the facility on September 23.

The new facility has come up in the ward 7 and 8 of the MCH. Each ward has been modified to set up an ICU and a high dependency unit.  

The beds get oxygen from a centralised system and it can be fitted with a ventilator in an emergency.

The equipment was set up with the support of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

“The patients can be monitored throughout with the help of a multi parameter monitoring facility attached to each bed. The doctors can monitor the patients with the help of monitors from the centralised nursing station,” said the minister. 

There is a minor procedure room and staff room attached to the ICU.

Comments

