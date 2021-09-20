STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Varsities must create knowledge society’: Kerala Higher Education Minister

Universities should create an adequate knowledge society to build and maintain a robust and sustainable economy, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said.

Published: 20th September 2021 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Universities should create an adequate knowledge society to build and maintain a robust and sustainable economy, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said.

“The main challenge is to manage the higher education sector to produce distinctive and practical knowledge. This is the epoch in which artificial intelligence triumphs over the human brain. Universities must be able to keep up with the fast-paced changes taking place,” the minister said.

Universities can be beacons to the youth’s future only if they become centres of learning that assure students’ all-round growth and development, she said while addressing ‘Adaram’ a programme organised by Kerala Technological University (KTU) on Saturday.  

The minister also launched the ‘Suraksha’ scheme, which provides insurance to the university students, by handing over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the mother of Sooraj Krishna, a university student who died of Covid. 

The insurance scheme is designed to provide financial assistance to students who are hospitalised due to illness or accident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp