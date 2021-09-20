‘Varsities must create knowledge society’: Kerala Higher Education Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Universities should create an adequate knowledge society to build and maintain a robust and sustainable economy, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said.

“The main challenge is to manage the higher education sector to produce distinctive and practical knowledge. This is the epoch in which artificial intelligence triumphs over the human brain. Universities must be able to keep up with the fast-paced changes taking place,” the minister said.

Universities can be beacons to the youth’s future only if they become centres of learning that assure students’ all-round growth and development, she said while addressing ‘Adaram’ a programme organised by Kerala Technological University (KTU) on Saturday.

The minister also launched the ‘Suraksha’ scheme, which provides insurance to the university students, by handing over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the mother of Sooraj Krishna, a university student who died of Covid.

The insurance scheme is designed to provide financial assistance to students who are hospitalised due to illness or accident.