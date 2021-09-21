Moodle LMS training for teachers starts Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third cluster of the institution-level training programme on Moodle-based Learning Management System (LMS), for the faculty members of selected institutions from various districts, will be held from September 22 to 27. Higher Education Minister Dr R Bindu will inaugurate the programme at 5.00pm on Wednesday through online mode.

The training programmes are organised by the Faculty Development Centre of the Kerala State Council of Higher Education (KSHEC), in association with the Digital University of Kerala under the ‘Let’s Go Digital’ campaign of the state government. This initiative of the state government is envisaged to implement the Moodle-based LMS in all higher education institutions in the state as part of the Digital Enablement Drive.

The five-day training programmes have already covered 20 selected colleges from Malappuram, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts. The present training session is for major government colleges, including Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, and selected colleges from Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. Under this scheme, KSHEC has so far trained more than 3,000 faculty members.