Toonz to co-produce Spanish animation series 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Imira Entertainment—the Spanish subsidiary of Toonz Media Group—has joined Spain’s leading teen and children’s broadcaster Clan as co-producer of a 2D animation series titled ‘Sunnyside Billy’. Meant for children above the age of seven, Sunnyside Billy is an upbeat action-packed comedy about a friendly fried egg ‘Billy’ who is oddly positive about every situation. The series is all about friendship, spreading positivity and facing problems without losing heart. The show, which will feature an original musical score, also has the protection of the environment and ecology as a recurring theme.

The international, award-winning production team of the series includes Belgian creator Jan Van Rijsselberge, who was part of the original creative team that conceptualized the show along with Jean-Marie.

Toonz CEO P Jayakumar and CEO of Imira Carlos Biern are the executive producers of the show. “Sunnyside Billy is an international show with a very strong pedigree, coming from the creators of superhits like ‘Oggy and the Cockroaches’ and ‘Zig and Sharko’. It is one of the last projects that Olivier Jean-Marie worked on. Together with Clan, we are committed to produce this series to the highest standards and elevate it to the ranks of the greatest ever kids animation shows made,” said P Jayakumar in a release issued here.

Previous co-productions between Clan and Toonz in Spain include successful shows like Sandra, the Fairy Tale Detective and Bat Pat. The 52x11’ Sunnyside Billy is being developed and produced at Imira’s production facilities in Spain. Post-production works will be done at Toonz’s Irish subsidiary studio Telegael. Sunnyside Billy is expected to roll out in the first quarter of 2023.

Having worked with the world’s leading entertainment studios, channels and networks including Marvel, Nickelodeon, Turner, Disney, Netflix, Dreamworks, Lionsgate, 20th Century Fox, Paramount, Sony, Universal, BBC, Amazon, Google, Hulu, HBO, CMG and Exodus Film Group, Toonz has to its credit several animations and live-action series.