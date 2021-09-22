Tourism, cultural depts will join hands for art events: Riyas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will consider more activities and programmes in future with the collaboration of the tourism and cultural departments, Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas has said. Preliminary discussions regarding the project have been completed, he said on Tuesday after inaugurating a new segment called ‘Unarumee Ganam’ (This Song Would Wake Up) as part of the ‘Mazhamizhi’ mega streaming event organised by Bharat Bhavan.

“Technology and social media have been a great help in conducting cultural activities while adhering to Covid protocol. Art and cultural activities took place via social media in different parts of the world. Kerala has also been able to set such an example in our country with programmes like ‘Mazhamizhi’,” the minister said.

Even amid the pandemic, the state’s art and cultural communities took special care to keep the world of art alive through online platforms, Riyas said. The cultural department has also played a major role in this, he said. He referred to the ongoing ‘Mazhamizhi’ programme as the most exemplary intervention by this group was the ongoing ‘Mazhamizhi

The minister also released the promotional video for the second phase of the event, and honoured playback singer G Venugopal, singer-actress Subbalakshmi, singer and dubbing artist C S Radhadevi, and Jeevan Sathyan, son of the late actor Sathyan.