‘Unarumee Ganam’ to honour invisible talents

According to Bharat Bhavan Member Secretary and Mazhamizhi Festival Director Pramod Payyannur, the new segment was suggested by Minister for Culture, Saji Cherian. 

Published: 22nd September 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran musician G Venugopal being honoured at the inaugural event of Unarumee Ganam held as part of Mazhamizhi festival. (Photo | Express)

By Arya UR
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 65-day long mega multimedia cultural festival Mazhamizhi, organised by the Kerala government’s cultural department, is underway and has been receiving accolades for its representation of unique classical and folk-art forms.

On Tuesday, the 25th day of the event, a new segment titled Unarumee Ganam was included, to introduce blind singers, street musicians, and also artists from the old-age homes, prisons and orphanages across the state. The segment aims to recognise unknown talents and support singers from the deprived sections of society.

According to Bharat Bhavan Member Secretary and Mazhamizhi Festival Director Pramod Payyannur, the new segment was suggested by Minister for Culture, Saji Cherian. “Mazhamizhi has been featuring rare folk and classical art forms by native artists. It is also financial aid for them during this tough pandemic period.  Unarumee Ganam will be screening performances of less-privileged artists from November 1. These singers were honoured along with prolific playback singers and musicians at the inaugural event to indicate equality in music,” says Pramod.

Pramod says that the event will be a great space for performers who had to step back from their art due to various reasons. They will get a stage to perform and showcase their talent. “We want to give them a good space to perform. We will associate with several blind associations, transgender forums, old age homes, orphanages and local cultural groups to select talented singers among them. We will compensate them for their performances too, as a token of respect for their talent,” he said. Each musician can perform for 10 to 15 minutes. 

Pramod says they will also showcase talents from prisons. “We will bring them on board, adhering to prison protocols,” he said. Unarumee Ganam was inaugurated by P A Mohammad Riyaz, Minister for Public Works and Tourism, on Tuesday. The event was presided over by Pramod. G Venugopal who completed 40 years in his music career; senior actress Subbalakshmi; CS Radha Devi, actress, singer and dubbing artist; and Jeevan Sathyan were honoured. 

