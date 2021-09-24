STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Schools turn into ‘Techies Parks’

140 institutions being upgraded to provide free training in latest technologies

Published: 24th September 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

A session in progress at the Techies Park set up on Jamia Nadwiyya campus at Edavanna in Malappuram | EXPRESS

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 140 educational institutions in each assembly constituency in the state are in the process of being upgraded as ‘Techies Parks’ that not only provide free training in the latest technologies to the students but also to the local community. The fifth such ‘Techies Park’, to be built at a cost of Rs 1 crore, will come up at Lakshmi Vilasam High School (LVHS), Pothencode, in Nedumangad assembly constituency by the end of October. 

The Techies Parks are being set up at a total cost of Rs 60 crore by Talrop, a Kochi-based startup incubation and acceleration firm. The first Techies Park began functioning at Krishna Vilasom UP School (KVUPS) at Pangode in Thiruvananthapuram in 2017. This was followed by similar parks on Jamia Nadwiyya campus at Edavanna in Malappuram, NA Model Campus at Naimarmoola, Kasaragod and Christ College of Engineering at Irinjalakuda in Thrissur. 

A few students of KVUPS Pangode, who were trained at Techies Park went on to start their own IT company Grolius (short form for ‘Grow Like Us’) which provides various services including domain support, website designing and development. These students are now pursuing their higher secondary course at Technical Higher Secondary School, Kaloor, and are also working on a major startup idea. 

“Besides transforming the lives of students and local community, we believe the Techies Parks would also create a strong foundation for all startups being incubated through us so that they can attract huge venture capital,” said Safeer Najumudeen, co-founder and CEO of Talrop. Each Techies Park is being set up with an investment of Rs 15L to Rs 1 crore. 

“The work on creating infrastructure facilities for the Techies Park in our school is progressing at a fast pace. We hope that the free ICT training would help mould startup entrepreneurs of the future,” said Praveen Prabhullachandran, management representative, LVHS, Pothencode. 

According to Safeer, the first five Techies Parks are being set up in buildings constructed for the specific purpose in the campuses of educational institutions . The other Techies Parks will be constructed in pre-fab mode and educational institutions will only be required to provide the land needed for it.

"By 2025, we aim to build at least 100 startups from Kerala and ensure their presence in national and international markets and thereby bring about a revolution in the state's economy," Safeer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Techies Parks
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp