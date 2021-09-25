CPM will take anyone’s aid to retain power: VD Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has become a party to align with both majority and minority communal forces to retain power in the state, said Opposition leader VD Satheeshan.

“It has no qualms to join hands with even a devil to weaken the Congress or UDF in Kerala” he said. His comments were in the backdrop of Congress-led UDF losing power in Kottayam municipality after eight members of the BJP backed a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition LDF.

The CPM which aligned with the SDPI in Erattupetta municipality to topple the UDF has now aligned with BJP in the Kottayam municipality. It means the CPM has no reluctance to have a truck with anyone to defeat the UDF, he said.