CPM will take anyone’s aid to retain power: VD Satheesan

The CPM has become a party to align with both majority and minority communal forces to retain power in the state, said Opposition leader V D Satheeshan. 

Published: 25th September 2021 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader VD Satheesan.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

“It has no qualms to join hands with even a devil to weaken the Congress or UDF in Kerala” he said. His comments were in the backdrop of Congress-led UDF losing power in Kottayam municipality after eight members of the BJP backed a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition LDF. 

The CPM which aligned with the SDPI in Erattupetta municipality to topple the UDF has now aligned with BJP in the Kottayam municipality. It means the CPM has no reluctance to have a truck with anyone to defeat the UDF, he said. 

