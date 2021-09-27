Thiruvananthapuram is 'New' Delhi for Kerala’s IAS aspirants

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If New Delhi was a preferred destination for coaching by IAS aspirants earlier, the state capital is slowly and steadily inching towards achieving that distinction, at least for candidates from Kerala. As many as 28 civil service examination training centres, including the state government-owned Kerala State Civil Service Academy, are functioning in the city and many of them have reaped commendable win in the 2020 UPSC exam, the results of which were announced on Friday.

As per the list compiled by Kerala State Civil Service Academy, 38 candidates from various districts in the state secured ranks and made sure that they would find appointment in IAS/IPS or in class A services. The candidates trained by state civil service academy grabbed ranks ranging from sixth to 618. Of the 38, five candidates figured in top 100. However, many of these candidates have also done coaching at private institutions and under individual mentors or tutors in the capital as well.

V Vigneshwari, Director of Collegiate Education, told TNIE that there has been a manifold increase in the enrolment of candidates in state civil service academy in the capital since 2013 and it has seen a good trend that they are preferring their own state than New Delhi.

“It is true that New Delhi was a hub once. But since a candidate from the state got first rank in 2013, a lot of aspirants in Kerala preferred to write UPSC examinations and they too preferred the institutions in the capital city. There are students who are settling here for at least two to three years in various hostels for attending civil service coaching at the academy alone. We have quality facilities and faculty members. We also have a dedicated research and development wing which focuses on the changes in the competitive world. Besides theoretical classes, we have innovative sessions including conversation with IAS officers,” she said.

According to T P Sreenivasan, former diplomat and founder of NSS Academy of Civil Services, Thiruvananthapuram has now become a prime option for many candidates, even from other states including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “Now, more candidates prefer coaching here. It may be due to cheaper and quality coaching. There are many eminent personalities here who have worked as IAS officers and research fellows who can give concrete guidance to the aspirants. It is also a welcome trend that the candidates who got selected prefer IFS instead of IAS. Out of seven rank holders from my institute, two prefer IFS, “ said Sreenivasan.

State topper K Meera, who won the sixth rank, was a regular student at Fortune IAS Academy for Sociology option. Four other students of the academy secured ranks within 100 while 22 candidates fetched ranks beyond 100.

Midhun Premraj, who secured the 12th rank was a one-year student at ‘iLearn’ civil service academy. He said the experienced faculty members who had attempted the UPSC examinations earlier can guide the candidates more effectively. M B Aparna, who secured 62nd rank was also trained here.

Nikhil Lohithakshan, a co-founder of ‘iLearn IAS training Academy’ said there is an enhanced interest among students to study in Thiruvananthapuram rather than preferring New Delhi.