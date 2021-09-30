Lighting up the nightlife of Capital

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tourism department is all set to launch first phase of Travancore Heritage Tourism Project. It aims to boost night tourism by promoting heritage walks around the city and its illuminated cultural monuments

Giving major impetus to night tourism in the capital, the tourism department is all set to launch phase I of the Travancore Heritage Tourism Project this week. The unique facade lighting project will illuminate around 30 iconic heritage structures in the capital. The project is expected to revolutionise tourism in the city by offering visitors the opportunity to take long walks or drive along the streets and enjoy the rich heritage and cultural legacy of Travancore.

The Rs 100-crore project aims to conserve the heritage structures and also give them a visual appeal during evenings. According to sources, Tourism Minister Mohammad Riyas will inaugurate the first illuminated structure, Martyrs Square on November 1. Project head Sukesh Pillai of Steels Industries Kerala Limited — the agency implementing the project — said the bid for the project would be opened this week. Phase I of the project is expected to cost around Rs 35 crore.

“This project will change the face of the capital. This would enhance the beauty of the city and become a major tourist attraction. Facade lightings would be themed based on festivals throughout the year. Recently, as part of a UNESCO project, facade illumination was introduced in Jaipur. This is the first time it’s being done in Kerala. More people from other states would come to the state to see our illuminated heritage structures,” said Sukesh. He said several companies have come forward showing interest in taking up the project. The company that wins the bid will be doing the annual maintenance for a period of six months.

“We will know the winner this week and once the work is awarded, the project would be completed within eight months. We will be handing over the structures to the tourism department after the completion of the project. Attached to this project, the department can plan a slew of tourism activities. During the evening, they can offer entry for tourists inside these buildings and explore the heritage structures,” said Sukesh. He said all the buildings would remain lit up till midnight giving time for visitors to explore.

Despite being home to Technopark — one of the biggest IT parks in the country — nightlife is still unknown territory to the capital. Nightlife still remains a long-pending demand of techies and youngsters in the capital. With the introduction of night tourism, the city will stay up for extended hours.

“The city goes to sleep after nine and there are no activities after that currently. This will change once the project is implemented. The capital will stay alive during the night. Naturally, shops and commercial establishments will stay open for extended hours keeping the nightlife afloat. We are sure more visitors would throng the capital to see the lit-up buildings,” said tourism department deputy director (planning) A R Santosh Lal. He said the private players in the sector can definitely explore more opportunities once the project is implemented. “Private tour operators can include heritage walk and night tourism activities in their package and this would definitely draw more tourists,” he added.

Special bus for heritage ride

The authorities are considering the plan to introduce special bus rides covering all the iconic structures to facilitate the visitors. “KSRTC can offer these services by deploying carriers and make revenue from it,” said Sukesh Pillai.

Illuminated city

Iconic structures in the capital to be illuminated as part of Travancore Heritage Tourism Project