STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Plea against careless evaluation of answer scripts

It also pointed out that a review fees of Rs 5,000 was charged from the students. 

Published: 30th September 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

exam
By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Save Education Campaign Committee has petitioned the government against the ‘gross irregularities’ in the revaluation of answer scripts by examiners of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) leading to many students failing the BTech examination.

The Committee pointed out a recent instance where two students failed the BTech seventh semester Structural Analysis paper after they scored 24 and 22 marks. After revaluation, their marks further went down to 17 and 10, respectively. The aggrieved students approached the Lok Ayukta. Based on the Lok Ayukta’s directions, KTU appointed a review committee to look into the complaints.

“A highly-qualified and experienced examiner reviewed the answer-scripts. Students who got 17 and 10 marks were awarded 76 and 46 marks, respectively. This enabled them to pass the examination,” the Committee said. It also pointed out that a review fees of Rs 5,000 was charged from the students. 

In the petition to Higher Education Minister R Bindu, the Save University Campaign Committee urged the government to initiate criminal proceedings against the erring examiners and the university officials concerned as many students who are eligible for good marks and campus placements are denied of that opportunity due to careless valuation. Meanwhile, KTU maintained that valuation-related issues have come down over the past few years after strict intervention by the varsity.  “There are certain isolated cases.The university will soon evolve a mechanism to take strict action against examiners found guilty of careless valuation,” said a senior official of KTU.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp