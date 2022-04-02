STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC/ST youths to be employed in hospitals

The government has come out with a scheme to appoint Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) youths,

Published: 02nd April 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has come out with a scheme to appoint Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) youths, who have passed BSc Nursing and paramedical courses, in hospitals under the state Health Service. 

The appointment will be for a period of two years with a monthly stipend. An agreement to this effect was reached following discussions between Minister for SC/ST Development K Radhakrishnan and Health Minister Veena George.

 According to a press note from Radhakrishnan’s office, the scheme will help in the direct employment of SC/ST youth who have obtained adequate experience by working in government hospitals. The SC/ST development departments will bear the expenses towards the payment of the stipend. 

A decision was also taken to combine the state’s Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) with the Samgra Arogya Raksha Padhathi of the Scheduled Tribes Development Department. The SC/ST development departments have also taken steps for the appointment of 500 accredited engineers from the communites  in various local bodies, the minister said.

