SC/ST youths to be employed in hospitals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has come out with a scheme to appoint Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) youths, who have passed BSc Nursing and paramedical courses, in hospitals under the state Health Service.

The appointment will be for a period of two years with a monthly stipend. An agreement to this effect was reached following discussions between Minister for SC/ST Development K Radhakrishnan and Health Minister Veena George.

According to a press note from Radhakrishnan’s office, the scheme will help in the direct employment of SC/ST youth who have obtained adequate experience by working in government hospitals. The SC/ST development departments will bear the expenses towards the payment of the stipend.

A decision was also taken to combine the state’s Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) with the Samgra Arogya Raksha Padhathi of the Scheduled Tribes Development Department. The SC/ST development departments have also taken steps for the appointment of 500 accredited engineers from the communites in various local bodies, the minister said.