Magic Planet to host arts festival for special kids

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Sahayatra, the arts festival for differently-abled children, will be held at Magic Planet at the Kinfra Video and Film Park in Kazhakootam on Tuesday. The festival, organised jointly by the social justice department’s Kerala Social Security Mission and the Magic Academy, will feature hundreds of artists from the state.

The festival is being held in connection with the selection of a new batch for the Different Art Centre for children with disabilities, led by the Magic Academy. Music, dance, painting, instrumental music and acting will be performed at five venues at centre. Transport Minister Antony Raju is scheduled to inaugurate the festival at 10am. Magic Academy executive director Gopinath Muthukad will also be present on the occasion.

Launched in 2019, the Different Art Centre features trains around 100 differently-abled children. Many of the trainees have staged various programmes, including magic. The centre also facilitates research. As a result, the physical, intellectual and mental health of the differently-abled children have changed dramatically, Muthukad said.