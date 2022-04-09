Kerala wants Centre to redraw eco-sensitive zone

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Forest Minister AK Saseendran has said the state government will ask the Centre to reconsider a draft notification to declare an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around Neyyar and Peppara wildlife sanctuaries in Thiruvananthapuram. According to him, the draft notification was issued without considering the objections raised by the state.

He was speaking after holding discussions with the elected representatives from areas affected by the notification on Friday. The draft notification raised concerns for people living in the areas as it could adversely affect their lives and livelihood.

“The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change had accepted our report, but it was not considered while issuing the draft notification. It has created concern among the people. Our stand is that all inhabited areas should be completely excluded from ESZ. We shall bring this fact before the Central government,” said Saseendran.

“The representatives from the areas have shared their concerns with me. Their views are in line with the state government’s stand on the issue. A final notification will be issued by addressing these concerns,” he added. According to him, the public and representatives can inform both the Central and state governments about their opinions against the draft. The state will incorporate those in its report to the Centre.

The Central ministry has provided 60 days for stakeholders and members of the public to raise objections to or provide suggestions on the proposals contained in the notification.