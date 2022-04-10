STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government funds misused to boost CPM party congress: UDF

The UDF convener alleged that more funds were allocated for the exhibitions in municipal corporations as the venue of the CPM party congress was within Kannur Municipal Corporation limits.

Published: 10th April 2022 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

UDF convenor MM Hassan. ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF has alleged that a mega exhibition was held in Kannur using government funds to generate publicity for the CPM's 23rd party congress.

UDF convener MM Hassan said the exhibitions that were to be conducted to mark the LDF government's first anniversary on May 20, began earlier on April 3 in Kannur to coincide with the CPM party congress.

A mega exhibition named 'Ente Keralam' began at the Police Ground in Kannur early this month. This was held to boost the party congress using state funds. It should be noted that similar exhibitions in other districts will begin only by the end of this month," Hassan said.

According to Hassan, the state Information and Public Relations Department had planned to conduct exhibitions in a grand manner at six municipal corporations in the state. The programmes in other centres were to be held in a limited manner.

The UDF convener alleged that more funds were allocated for the exhibitions in municipal corporations as the venue of the CPM party congress was within Kannur Municipal Corporation limits.

"Another exhibition depicting CPM's history was also held in Kannur. All this shows how government funds are being misused," Hassan alleged.

The UDF convener said the government had sanctioned Rs 35 crore for programmes to celebrate the LDF government's first anniversary. Permission was also given to various departments to utilise both plan and non-plan funds for the celebrations.

"The government has paved the way for splurging at least Rs 100 crore in connection with the anniversary celebration. Indulging in such an extravagance when the state is under financial strain, amounts to clear misuse of power and blatant corruption," Hassan said.

