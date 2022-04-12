STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Walk in and get a free Covid jab at PRS Hospital

The vaccination is being held in four centres, viz. PRS Hospital, Killipalamm LuLu Mall, Ramachandran Stores, Attakulangara, and Pothys, Pulimoodu.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A free vaccination camp is being organised by PRS Hospital in the city. Individuals can walk in and get themselves vaccinated with either of the doses, first or second,  including booster shots. The Covishield vaccination is being given to anyone above 18. 

The vaccination is being held in four centres, viz. PRS Hospital, Killipalamm LuLu Mall, Ramachandran Stores, Attakulangara, and Pothys, Pulimoodu. The vaccination at Pothys will begin on Tuesday while the camps started in other centres, on Sunday. 

The camp is seeing a good response with many walk-ins, said Dr Prathapan V, medical superintendent, PRS Hospital. “The camp is being held as a social commitment and vaccination is being given free of cost to the public. Anyone can walk in and get either of the doses.

Taking a booster dose is very important as it will offer the required protection. We are holding the camp ahead of the impending fourth wave, the likelihood of which has been announced by the WHO,” he said. The target is to give vaccinations to over 3,000 people in a short time span.

In all as many as 150 people got themselves vaccinated on Sunday. “We have the capacity to give as many as 500 doses per day. Vaccinations aren’t being given now at the hospitals as they aren’t available at most hospitals,” said Dr Prathapan. 

The hospital has been conducting free vaccination drives. A month ago, the hospital had conducted a free vaccination drive for those above  60 and for health workers. The vaccination camp at the hospital functions from 8 am to 5 pm while the camps open and close as per the opening and closing hours of the private enterprises where the camps are held.

