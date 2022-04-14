STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s sanitation workers honoured

For the sanitation workers of city corporation who do yeomen service, but, rarely recognised for their work, this health day was gratifying.

A sanitation worker cleaning the road with crackers' waste. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the sanitation workers of city corporation who do yeomen service, but, rarely recognised for their work, this health day was gratifying. An event organised by the city corporation and Thanal project saw sanitary workers being praised profusely for their committed work on Tuesday as part of world health day celebrations. 

There was a medical camp led by doctors of KIMSHEALTH exclusively for sanitary workers. Umbrella hats were distributed to all of them by Mayor S Arya Rajendran. Lauding the initiative, the  Mayor said sanitation workers are the backbone of the Corporation. “They  served the society even ignoring their health during the Covid-19  pandemic. Indeed, they play a pivotal role in keeping the city clean and  healthy,” she said. 

In his presidential address, Dr M I Sahadulla, Group Chairman and Managing Director, KIMSHEALTH, said ‘Thanal’ is one of the vital CSR activities of KIMSHEALTH. “As part of its CSR activities, KIMSHEALTH, in association with Jaipur Limb Centre, has implanted 1,000 free legs for those who were in need of them in Kerala. We have plans to do more CSR activities in the public-private-partnership model, which will create a huge impact in the society,” he said. 

