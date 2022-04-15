Banks of Bharathapuzha witness restoration of green cover

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rapid depletion of green cover on the banks of the Bharathapuzha has been a cause of concern with many scientific studies identifying it as one of the main reasons for the state’s second-longest river frequently changing its course.

The banks of Bharathapuzha in Mayannur village of Thrissur are now witnessing a restoration of greenery, thanks to an initiative by global professional services organisation EY GDS’ Kerala team, backed by an NGO Nila Seva Samithi. Around 500 employees of EY GDS and Samithi planted more than 5,000 saplings that would protect the river bed and also revitalise natural ecosystem.

“A three-layered afforestation method was adopted with bamboo close to the river followed by saplings of timber and fruit-bearing trees,” said Louis Mathew, Service Delivery Transformation Leader, EY GDS. Saplings of trees that are drought resistant as well as critically endangered and of high medicinal value were selected. As many as 130 different species of tree saplings were used in afforestation.

Dr Martin G D, researcher and environmentalist who was also associated with the initiative, said the afforestation programme had the twin objective of river bed fortification as well as reducing global warming. “The inclusion of saplings of a variety of fruit-bearing trees would also help in converting the area into a proper habitat,” he opined. The initiative was carried out with the support of the Kondazhi panchayat.

A dense forest plantation method was adopted for the programme, in which the growth rate of the trees is manifold compared to the traditional method of planting. The initiative is expected to remove 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide. Nila Seva Samithi, which played a key role in the programme, had been active in afforestation initiatives for the past many years.