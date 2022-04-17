Start-up aces in five months after Infy co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan takes 8.19% stake

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gaining achievement and investment in just five months since its inception for an IT start-up is a rare phenomenon in a state like Kerala even though it has enormous and excellent human resources.

However, a start-up based in Thiruvananthapuram achieved it with conviction. Resorcio, a multilingual content aggregator product developed by Seamless Technologies private limited, received an investment after Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder of Infosys got 8.19 % stake from the firm. Resorcio is conceptualised as an e-commerce platform enabling the creation, sharing and monetisation of knowledge. The platform supports multilingual content, across a plethora of subjects in various formats.

For Geethika Sudip and Robin J Alappad, co-founders of the company, it was a cloud nine moment as the company’s mentor himself had made the investment after seeing the progress of Resorcio. The web portal was launched on November 1, 2021 after a one-year research and development. So far, the product, which can be accessed through mobile, has 25,000 registered users and over 2 million visitors across the globe. The USP of the company is that users can access it through their regional languages.

“Resorcio is an important step towards revolutionising the growing demand for quality content. Irrespective of the field, the content market place has undoubtedly witnessed an upsurge. In a short span, Resorcio has emerged as a digital space for all kinds of content for the 21st century knowledge society. Resorcio is an attempt to disrupt the content marketplace and serve as a global platform for students, youth and professionals alike, Kris Gopalakrishnan said in a statement.

Resorcio occupies a space that complements the online learning courses offered by market leaders, according to Geethika Sudip. She said, Resorico is a Covid baby as it was developed when the online contents got a huge demand across the world.

“The hybrid model of learning and working is here to stay. It is a digital product with a people-centred approach. This makes Resorcio’s model - of being an online bazaar where you can buy, sell and search content - truly relevant. For instance, the students and young professionals can download the templates and contents for academic projects, creating business proposals and for making PowerPoint presentations. The option to monetise User Generated Content and the availability of regional languages are our key differentiators,” she said. Geethika Sudip was recently recognised as one of the Top Corporate Women Leaders from Kerala, by Women Entrepreneurs Forum, Bengaluru.

Presently, Resorcio features content in English, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Sanskrit and Arabic. Content in Hindi and Bengali will be available from July 2022. Introduction of video content, in addition to the currently-featured readable and audible content, is also in the pipeline. A free certification programme that equips teachers with online-teaching skills, is also being conducted by Resorcio on a regular basis, in a bid to address the larger issue of the digital skills divide. The age group of the users are from 18 to 35 and mostly the users are from Tier-II cities in India.