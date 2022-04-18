STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Games mascot to be unveiled today

The games, which is slated to be held in the city from May 1 to 10, has a rabbit named Neeraj as its mascot. 

Published: 18th April 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The mascot of the Kerala Games is ready to pop up in various locales across the state. The games, which is slated to be held in the city from May 1 to 10, has a rabbit named Neeraj as its mascot. 

A balloon figurine of Neeraj will be unveiled by Education Minister V Sivankutty in front of Kalyan Silks, Palayam on Monday at 9:30 AM. The event will be attended by sportspersons and organisers. The mascot has been named Neeraj as a tribute to Neeraj Chopra, who won the first gold medal in the Olympics. 

Twenty feet high balloons of the mascot are being set up across the state. Meanwhile, the inauguration of the games will be carried out by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on April 30 at 5:30 pm at the University Stadium. As many as 10,000 sportspersons will take part in the Kerala Games. A total of 24 sport events will be held in the capital city. 

