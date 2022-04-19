STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CITU-backed KWA staff begin five-day protest

Thirty-five of the 3,500 employees affiliated to the union took part in the protest on the first day.

Members of the Kerala Water Authority Employees Union (CITU)stage a protest in front of the Secretariat on Monday demanding the implementation of pay revision. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Members of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) Employees Union, affiliated to CITU, kicked off their five-day satyagraha in front of the Secretariat on Monday in protest against the delay in implementing the pay revision and restructuring of KWA section offices. 

Thirty-five of the 3,500 employees affiliated to the union took part in the protest on the first day. This was done to ensure drinking water supply is not hit, said CITU leaders. After inaugurating the protest, CITU state president Anathalavattom Anandan said the government should ensure that the employees get their rights and allowances. “Some officials in the Secretariat have been playing spoilsport in implementing the pay revision for KWA employees,” he said.

