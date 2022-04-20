By-election to four LSG wards on May 17

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The by-election to four wards of various local bodies in the district will be held on May 17. A meeting chaired by District Collector Navjot Khosa reviewed the preparations at the collectorate here on Tuesday. The bypolls will be held in Kannaravila ward in Athiyannoor grama panchayat, Arasumoodu in Poovar grama panchayat, Maruthikunnu in Navaikulam grama panchayat and Kodithookiyakunnu in Kallara grama panchayat.

Candidates can submit nomination papers between 11am and 3pm from April 20 to 27. The scrutiny will take place on April 28. Only four people, namely the candidate, the candidate’s election agent, the nominee on the nomination paper and the person nominated by the candidate, will be allowed entry during the scrutiny.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 30. The final list of candidates will be published after 3pm. The symbol will be allotted after that. The district collector has directed returning officers to convene a meeting of political parties ahead of this. Voting will be held from 7am to 6pm on election day. The counting of votes will take place on May 18.