Water hyacinth blocks boating in Veli lake

Veli tourist village, which is one of the tourist hubs in the capital city, might not be the best spot to go for boating this summer.

Published: 20th April 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

A speed boat that was blocked due to uncontrolled growth of hyacinth in Veli lake in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday | Vincent Pulickal

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veli tourist village, which is one of the tourist hubs in the capital city, might not be the best spot to go for boating this summer. With water hyacinth invading Veli lake, boating has become near-impossible. With boating activities hit, the tourist destination is witnessing a fall in footfalls this summer.

Though the tourism department planned several projects to rejuvenate the lake, they haven’t found a permanent solution for the water hyacinth menace yet. The Veli tourist village was renovated and opened to the public recently with a facilitation centre, cloakroom, washrooms, lounge and ticket counter. A solar energy-driven miniature train was also introduced at the destination. It became a major attraction for visitors across the state. The renovation works were part of a `60-crore project under the tourism department. It aimed to elevate the facilities at the Veli tourist village to international standards. 

“Tourists from several neighbouring districts visiting Veli have been enjoying the ride. The tourist village also has a swimming pool, landscape and other entertainment activities,” said an official at the tourist village. Though boating had been a major attraction in the village, it has now been hit due to water hyacinths. Officials said removing them from the lake has become challenging. 

“We have discussed the water hyacinth menace with the Inland Navigation department. They will soon bring the machines necessary to remove the hyacinths that are choking the lake. Currently, there are two boats operating in the lake — a passenger and a speed boat,” said D Girish Kumar, deputy director of the tourism department. He added that the department will introduce a solar boat that can accommodate 15 people in the village. “This will help boost tourist activities in Veli lake,” said the official.

