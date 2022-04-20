Youth arrested for storing ganja, arms

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Mangalapuram police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old youth with weapons, including swords. Noufal, a native of Thonnakkal, was arrested on Monday after the police recovered two swords, two daggers and five knives from his house near A J College.

The police also recovered 20g of ganja allegedly stored by Noufal for personal consumption. Sources said they conducted a search upon receiving a tip-off that Noufal had stored ganja at his residence. During the raid, the police stumbled upon the weapons.

Inspector Sajeesh H L said Noufal had no criminal antecedents and it’s being inquired why he had piled the weapons. The officer said Noufal had earlier run a poultry shop and some of the weapons that he had used there were kept at his residence. A few other weapons were antique pieces, he said.“So far we have not come across any evidence to suggest he was having any sinister plans in storing the arms. But we will continue probing why he had kept the weapon,” he said.