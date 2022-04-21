STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘We Too’ campaign to make roads safer

‘We Too’ was launched by Sunil after his friend Vineet Malpani, a software engineer, was knocked down by a car during morning walk.

Published: 21st April 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclists at last year’s We Too campaign in Thiruvananthapuram

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three years back, Sunil Jain, the former Bicycle Mayor of Surat in Gujarat who recently lost his life to Covid, had launched a mass campaign called ‘We Too’ to create awareness among the public about respecting the rights of pedestrians and cyclists on the roads. This year too, bicycle mayors of various cities in the country will come together for the campaign in memory of Sunil on April 22, which is observed as Earth Day world over.

‘We Too’ was launched by Sunil after his friend Vineet Malpani, a software engineer, was knocked down by a car during morning walk. The pan-India campaign is being initiated by BYCS India Foundation, a nonpartisan organisation.

“This is the second year we are conducting the mass campaign. Many pedestrian and cyclists’ deaths have been reported in the city over the years. Apart from dedicated cycle tracks, more awareness is needed to make the roads safe,” said Prakash P Gopinath, bicycle mayor of Thiruvananthapuram.

Cyclists from the capital city will join the campaign. “We have planned multiple rides on the day, both in groups and individually. Various activities related to cycling such as rallies, discussions about road safety and respect for cyclists with the public will be organised. Activities are also planned with the help of the Motor Vehicles Department to spread awareness. So far, 40 cyclists have registered for the campaign,” said Prakash.

Dr Bhairavi Joshi, CEO and director of BYCS India Foundation, said, “Like last time, the bicycle mayors will be organising the campaign in their respective cities. We aim to create awareness and initiate behavioural change in other motorists”.

A team led by Prakash is moulding a generation of cyclists, particularly women to promote green commuting. This is part of Cochin Corporation’s ‘Cycle with Kochi’ project, under which Kudumbashree is training women to ride. “More than 160 women in Kochi have already learnt cycling and we will be training more women in the coming days,” said Prakash.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road safety Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp