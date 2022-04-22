Blockchain Bootcamp to be held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Blockchain Academy has invited applications for a two-day offline Blockchain Bootcamp on Hyperledger Fabric starting April 29. The Developer Bootcamp will be conducted at the Kerala Blockchain Academy campus located at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram. The two-day training focuses on the technical and logical architecture of Hyperledger Fabric components.

On attending the programme, the participants will acquire the necessary skills to model a consortium network in fabric and write a chaincode for the required business logic. The Bootcamp covers every vital concept in Hyperledger Fabric, helping learners seamlessly write better applications for a Fabric network.Those completing the Bootcamp will be awarded a blockchain-powered certificate, a 50% discount coupon for advanced developer training in Hyperledger Fabric, and one-month online learning support from the academy.

