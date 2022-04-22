STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Blockchain Bootcamp to be held

Kerala Blockchain Academy has invited applications for a two-day offline Blockchain Bootcamp on Hyperledger Fabric starting April 29.

Published: 22nd April 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Blockchain

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Blockchain Academy has invited applications for a two-day offline Blockchain Bootcamp on Hyperledger Fabric starting April 29. The Developer Bootcamp will be conducted at the Kerala Blockchain Academy campus located at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram. The two-day training focuses on the technical and logical architecture of Hyperledger Fabric components. 

On attending the programme, the participants will acquire the necessary skills to model a consortium network in fabric and write a chaincode for the required business logic. The Bootcamp covers every vital concept in Hyperledger Fabric, helping learners seamlessly write better applications for a Fabric network.Those completing the Bootcamp will be awarded a blockchain-powered certificate, a 50% discount coupon for advanced developer training in Hyperledger Fabric, and one-month online learning support from the academy. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp