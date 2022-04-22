Potholes hit motorists hard at Vazhuthacaud

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The busy Vellayambalam-Thycaud stretch is posing a major inconvenience for motorists due to lack of proper maintenance. The narrow road is filled with potholes, causing heavy traffic blocks during peak hours. The women’s college junction at Vazhuthacaud is the worst hit on the stretch. Ravilal Gold, president of Gandhi Nagar Residents’ Association, said Vazhuthacuad has the worst roads in the capital.

“This stretch has become into a nightmare for residents and motorists. It is one of the busiest places in the capital. The road’s condition has deteriorated and the authorities are turning a blind eye to its sorry state. Adding to the woes, multiple road projects are progressing simultaneously here,” said Ravilal. Adding to the traffic woes are the ongoing smart road works taken up by the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd in the area. Multiple works progressing at Manaveeyam Veedhi, Kalabhavan Mani Road and two other roads in the area are causing huge difficulty to motorists. The long-pending project to widen the crucial road connecting the Vellayambalam-Thycaud stretch was conceived in 1997.

Land acquisition orders were issued in 2005 for widening the 2.5 kilometre stretch to 21 metres. However, the project didn’t take off due to various hurdles, including the unavailability of land for rehabilitating traders. “We had received administrative sanction for the project but the plan didn’t progress as planned. In 2021, we handed over the road to the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB),” said an official with the PWD.

An official of the KRFB said, it has assigned the work to a contractor. “We have strict orders from the government to immediately fix the road, which is one of the several works taken up by us. We have asked the contractor to fill the potholes and improve the condition of the stretch. The plan is to complete the roads taken up by us within 18 months,” said the official.