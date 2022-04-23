Cop in dock for kicking protester 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special branch preliminary report on the alleged police highhandedness against anti-SilverLine protesters at Karichara in Thiruvananthapuram district has put a policeman in the dock. Filed by Special Branch DySP Stuart Keeler, the report said the situation in the area was tense because of the confrontation between the protesters and the police personnel.

However, the incident of Shabeer, a civil police officer attached to the Mangalapuram police station, kicking a Congress worker to the ground could have been avoided, the report said. The local Congress worker, Joy, was kicked on his hip by the policeman, the footage of which was captured by videojournalists reporting the protest live.