Electric pick up autos for waste management in Capital

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the ‘Low Carbon Ananthapuri’ initiative that aims to reduce carbon footprint and promote e-mobility, the corporation has procured 25 e-pickup autorickshaws for waste management. ‘Low Carbon Ananthapuri’ is one of the main initiatives pitched by the civic body in the recent budget. According to the corporation, it will reduce the capital’s carbon footprint to zero. Solar power projects, more green spaces, including Miyawaki forests, e-vehicles, alternatives for plastics and the promotion of public transportation are some of the projects under the initiative.

The plan is to deploy e-pickup autorickshaws at all 25 health circles. “We will flag off the vehicles soon. We have already deployed Haritha Karma Sena for door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste,” said an official with the civic body. The vehicles were bought for `3 lakh each. “We have signed an annual maintenance contract (AMC) for three years with the company. They are offering AMC for batteries for two years,” said the official.

“The vehicles procured can be easily operated by the Haritha Karma Sena workers and we don’t have to hire more drivers. Also, the e-autorickshaws are compact and easily enter small bylanes,” the official added. The civic body has constituted Haritha Karma Sena for around 70 wards.

“Around 30,000 households have signed up for their services. We plan to deploy their services in at least 80 out of the 100 corporation wards. Service providers would be deployed at the remaining 20 wards,” said the official. Works standing committee chairman and LDF parliamentary party leader D R Anil said the aim is to promote e-mobility. “The plan is to make the capital carbon-free and such initiatives would help promote e-mobility and sensitise the public. Solar energy projects are also being planned,” he said.