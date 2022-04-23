Kerala to try hands at climate smart agri

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will try climate smart agriculture starting with coffee, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve. Climate smart agriculture is an integrated approach focusing on increasing productivity, enhanced resilience and reduced emissions.

Climate smart coffee will be experimented first and would be expanded to other crops at a later stage, the minister said after a meeting with Netherlands-based NL Works which is associating with the project.

“Discussions are on to implement it in coffee cultivation. It would ensure long-term safety of ecology and increase farmers’ revenue,” he said.

The government had prepared a blueprint last year in consultation with companies in India and Netherlands, universities and government agencies. It aims to propagate climate smart coffee within and outside Kerala. The Netherlands team visited the state to review the financial and commercial prospects of the project.