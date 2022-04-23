Plus one exam rescheduled to June 13-30

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The general education department has revised the timetable for Class XI examination scheduled to be held in June. As per the revised timetable, the examination will be held from June 13 to 30. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to start on June 2. At a press conference held here on Friday, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that Class XI model examination will be held from June 2 to 7.

He said that admissions for Class I will begin on April 27. “State-wide Praveshanolsavam will be conducted on June 1. The state-wide inauguration of Praveshanolsavam will be held in Thiruvananthapuram. The classes for Class XII will begin on July 1,” he said. Meanwhile, Sivankutty said that schools can decide on uniforms as some schools in the state choose gender-neutral uniforms. “Schools can decide on uniforms after consulting with Parent Teachers Associations (PTAs). But, it should be implemented in a non-controversial manner and uniforms should be comfortable for students,” he added. He also proposed a slew of measures that will be implemented in the upcoming academic year.

Mixed school

The government is getting a lot of applications to convert girls/boys schools into mixed ones to promote gender equality, gender awareness and gender justice. The government makes decisions based on progressive ideas about gender equality. If any school authorities want to make the school a mixed one, they can take a decision in consultation with the PTA and the local self-governing body where the school is located and forward the recommendation to the government.

Teachers’ training

In the next academic year, there will be a strong emphasis on academic improvement. Changes in learning and teaching need to be brought in from time to time. For that, teachers need to update their knowledge daily. In order to acquire and impart contemporary knowledge, a training programme will be formulated and implemented to empower teachers. Training will be provided to teachers from May second week to last week.

Online training for teachers

The online management system will be prepared by KITE. In addition to facilities such as training registration, scheduling, attendance, batch rotation and certificate preparation for participants, it will also have the facility to collect feedback. Live reports on school, sub-district, district and state levels will be available online through the portal of KITE. A total of 1 lakh to 10,34,000 teachers will be trained. Higher secondary and vocational higher secondary teachers will be trained at the reopening time itself.

Children who attended classes I to X

2017 2018 1,56,565

2018 2019a 1,84,724

2019 2020 1,63,558

2020 2021 1,74,821

2021 2022 2,54,642

Total 9,34,310