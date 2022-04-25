STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police frame norms to select ‘good samaritans’ in Kerala 

If the rescuer is found to be eligible, his name will be recommended to the district collector, who is also the chairman of the district-level appraisal committee.

Published: 25th April 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  The state police chief has issued guidelines regarding the selection of ‘good samaritans’ for the cash award issued by the central government for moving road accident victims to hospitals within the golden hour. 

As per the guidelines, the police will first contact the doctor who had attended the case and seek details from him. Later, they will check whether the rescuer is eligible for the award as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. If the rescuer is found to be eligible, his name will be recommended to the district collector, who is also the chairman of the district-level appraisal committee.

The committee will then collect the recommendations and forward them to the transport commissioner, who is responsible for giving away the cash award after due verification every month. Rs 5000 will be awarded to the rescuer for saving the life of a victim. 

