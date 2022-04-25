Trivandrum city set to host maiden Kerala Games

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Expectations are soaring high as Thiruvananthapuram is bracing up to host the maiden edition of Kerala Games, a mega multi-sporting event, which is being conducted by Kerala Olympic Association.

The games will be inaugurated at Kerala University Stadium on April 30 and will run till May 10. The Kerala Olympic Association office bearers said the last-minute preparations of the participants are underway and all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the event, which will see competitions across 24 sports disciplines.

The balloon figurines of Neeraj, the official mascot, have been erected in Thiruvananthapuram city and other districts. As many as 24 balloon figurines have been erected in Thiruvananthapuram, while two each have been erected in each district. The mascot has been named as Neeraj in honour of Neeraj Chopra, who had won India its first athletics gold medal in Olympics. The vehicle featuring sports pictures that’s touring the state will reach Thiruvananthapuram city on April 28. The photo vehicle will be accorded reception in various points.

The Kerala Marathon, which will be held on May 1, is expected to see a huge turnout of participants as thousands have already registered their entry. The Kerala Olympic Association expo at Kanakakunnu will be another notable event, which will begin on April 29. The Olympic Association office bearers expect 60,000 to 80,000 people for the expo. The ticket booking for the expo can be done on the official website of the Kerala Olympic Association. The tickets can also be purchased offline from the Kerala Bank branches. The one-day ticket will cost `100 for adults and `30 for children.